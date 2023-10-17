It was a nail-biting finish to the third grade game between Exies Eagles and Diggers, but it was the Eagles who came away with a final over victory.
Bhavia Chaudhari (2/11) did the early damage for the Eagles before Manan Dave (50 ret.) got his side back on track with a half-century which helped Diggers finish their 20 overs on 7/103.
It was a steady approach to the chase for the Eagles, with Fletcher Robertson (45*), Jugil Patel (10), Rodney Bordin (13) and Ted Files (13) helping the Exies side come away with a seven-wicket win in the final over.
Hanwood was able to make a winning start to the season with victory over Coro.
Charlie Tuohey (28), Jordon Williams (26) and Owen Robinson (35) set the tone as they posted 6/149 off 20 overs.
Only Javier Bruce (11) and Tomas Goirigolzarri (12) were able to get starts, as Angad Brar (2/22) and Williams (2/4) helped restrict Coro to 84. In the final game, Leagues were able to come away with a 73-run victory over Coleambally.
