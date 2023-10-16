The Area News
Griffith's Soroptimists visited MRHS sites to talk about the issues facing young women today for the UN's 'Day of the Girl'

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 10:50am
Griffith Soroptimists and MRHS students after their talk. Picture supplied.
It was the United Nations 'Day of the Girl' on October 11, and to honour the day, Griffith's Soroptimists made a visit to Murrumbidgee Regional High School to talk about the issues facing young women today.

