It was the United Nations 'Day of the Girl' on October 11, and to honour the day, Griffith's Soroptimists made a visit to Murrumbidgee Regional High School to talk about the issues facing young women today.
The theme for this year's 'Day of the Girl' was 'Invest in Girl's Rights', and to focus in on it, Griffith Soroptimists Libby Trembath, Filomena Pingiaro, Margaret Bandiera and Will Mead visited both campuses on October 13 to talk about women's education.
Ms Mead said that 'it all went very well' and was pleased with the turnout from the young women.
"These girls said they would like to do some more talking about issues facing them ... I'd say we talked to about 40-45 girls in total, there were about 20 in each group," she said.
"We talked about the importance of girls getting an education, and some of the reasons that it was a great idea for girls to be educated - some of those things just blew them away."
The girls spoke about their own hurdles and concerns for the future, amazing Ms Mead with their knowledge of both local and global issues.
"A lot of cases were a bit more local. One girl, the first thing she wanted to talk about was inflation ... There was a lot to say about how much it costs to go away to further your education, and that it's sometimes a bit more difficult for girls," she said.
Once the issues had been laid out, the group started the difficult task of talking about potential solutions and how to be an active citizen - with a focus on effective advocacy.
"I hope the girls take a little bit of time to think about their futures and their abilities and to make the most of everything they've got," added Ms Mead.
The Soroptimists are also planning a similar visit to Western Riverina Community College on November 9, and are keen to visit more schools next year.
