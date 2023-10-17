Flood mitigation was a focal topic of concern raised during a community consultation session on the amended Lachlan Regional Water Strategy this week.
Representatives met with around seven residents at Hillston's Club House Hotel to speak about the strategy which highlights solutions to managing water in catchment over the next 20 to 40 years.
While the document has been several years in the making, finalisation is now nearing and expected to be completed in 2024.
Some 21 actions grouped into three priories in the document detail a need to understanding climate and improve climate resilience, as well as enhance support around the health of the catchment and supporting economies.
Discussion around how the strategy will combat flooding comes after Hillston and other townships along the Lachlan River were affected by deluges in late 2022.
Director of regional water strategies, Kristanne Andersen, said the issue is particularly important in Hillston given the flat terrain of the land.
"One of the major issues pointed out was the government's decision not to raise the Wyangala Dam wall. We spent time discussing the alternatives to meet the objectives of that," she said.
"We also spoke about the ways council and local government can be more coordinated into facilitating both the health of the catchment and flood mitigation, along with coordination with the state government and local businesses.
"It was obvious to me that those gathered were concerned about making sure that the lower part of the catchment is well represented and looked after. I was pleased to see that everyone was engaged. The feedback is going to be an incredibly important part of formulating this strategy."
She said the success of the consultation demonstrates the importance of consulting with Lachlan communities on the ground.
"We want to ensure the strategy is developed in close consultation with those who will be impacted - irrigators, Indigenous groups, landholders, and other water users," she said.
"The strategy has been in development for several years now, and this is one more point in the process of seeing it completed, which we hope will occur within the first quarter of next year - subject to ministerial decision."
Community meetings are also being held in Lake Cargelligo and Forbes.
