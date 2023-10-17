The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Exies Eagles, Coleambally Nomads and Hanwood take GDCA Second Grade wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Exies Eagles have made a commanding start to the GDCA second grade season after coming away with a nine-wicket win over Coro Cougars at Exies No 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.