Exies Eagles have made a commanding start to the GDCA second grade season after coming away with a nine-wicket win over Coro Cougars at Exies No 2.
The Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, but it was a slow start as Javier Bruce (0) fell to the first ball of the day while Jordan Virago (4) and Jai Kenny (3) both departed without troubling the scorer.
Coro captain Dion Pascoe (28) was tasked with trying to resurrect his side's innings, but it was finding someone who was able to stay up the other end that was proving difficult.
While Bede Kenny (2) and Liam James (6) were able to hold up their end, the bowling of Jasen Doidge (4/2) and Suman Poudel (2/10) slammed the breaks on the Cougars innings as they were bowled out for 72 after 25 overs.
While Pascoe (1/13) was able to pick up the wicket of Fletcher Robertson (7) it was just a slight bump in the road for the Eagles as Matt Dart (27*) and Don Jayasuriya (32*) were able to guide their side to a nine-wicket win with 24 overs remaining.
Hanwood was also able to make a strong start to the season as they came away with a 94-run win over defending premiers Diggers.
Luke Catanzariti (41), Brodie Mirtschin (36) and Vaisak Rajan (25) set the tone for the Wanderers in the middle order, while David Milne (19), Jordon Williams (15) and Wyatt Carter (12*) were able to add some late runs to see Hanwood finish their 40 overs on 8/183.
Diggers needed to make a strong start in their reply, and with Rocky Perre out in the middle it looked like they would be within a chance of chasing it down before Perre (41) was run out by Williams.
The bowling of Catanzariti (3/13) and Raman Khillrian (2/3) put the breaks of the Diggers innings as Krish Chaudhary (27) was able to get a start as they were bowled out for 89.
The closest game of the round came from Coleambally as the Nomads were able to hold on to take a 36-run win over Leagues.
The Coleambally top order set the tone with Luke Roberts (21), Matthew Foster (14), Andrew McIntrye (18) and Tim Edgcumbe (32) getting starts for the home side.
Teei Piawi (4/31) was the pick of the Panthers bowlers as, despite a strong start, the Coleambally side were held back somewhat, as they were bowled out for 156.
Piawi (36) was able to make a strong start at the top of the order, but the bowling of Edgcumbe (3/12) put the breaks on the Panthers innings.
Vince Hellier (17) and Manish Patel (13) tried to get the Leagues side back on track, but the bowling Shawn Iddles (5/17) ended any hopes as the Panthers were bowled out for 120 in the 32nd over.
