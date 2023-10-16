Which skills will employers be looking for in 2024?

What is it exactly that employers are looking for in their next new hire? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

If you're looking to stand out in the job market in 2024, you may well be wondering what it takes to be considered a competitive candidate in the eyes of an employer! Of course, formal qualifications, as well as past professional experience and training, not only look great on your resume, they can also go a long way in ensuring that your job application for a specific role is a cut above the rest.



But, besides these perhaps quite obvious elements, what else is it exactly that employers are looking for in their next new hire?

Truth be told, in many cases, employers look for applicants who display a combination of both 'hard' and 'soft' skills. If you're finding yourself asking what the difference between hard and soft skills are - and perhaps more specifically, which types of skills matter to employers in 2024 - just keep reading for our comprehensive guide to appearing virtually indispensable to almost any potential new employer!

Education: Formal qualifications in relevant areas of study

It goes without saying - certain professions require the job applicant to possess a specific formal qualification to be successful in their application for that particular role.

To be a doctor, nurse, or another type of medical practitioner, for example, you will need to have completed tertiary studies in medicine. A lawyer or barrister, on the other hand, is required to be formally qualified to practice the law.



For budding accountants and financial planners, a Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning is highly recommended and is likely to place the graduate in good stead for a successful and potentially lucrative career in the world of finance.

Of course, the most important lesson a graduate will learn following the completion of their course or qualification is the ability to apply their education and training in the real world. On-the-job placements and internships can be a fantastic way to learn how to do this, and indeed, many professions (such as nursing, for example) even stipulate that graduates complete a mandatory internship placement before seeking permanent employment in their field.



Completing an internship placement is not only an invaluable opportunity to put one's learnings into play, but it can also assist in building important professional contacts, connections, and networks. This real-world training and experience can also make fresh grads appear much more competitive as job seekers - thanks to both the hard and soft skills they will have acquired while on the job.

Hard skills: Practical learnings acquired through both higher education and professional experience

If you are a job seeker who is looking for the best ways to appear competitive to a potential employer, likely, you have already heard about 'hard' and 'soft' skills. But what exactly are these, and what are the differences between the two?

For starters, 'hard' skills are skills that can be taught, trained, and learned. For example, a hard skill an employer who is hiring for a role in information technology may be looking for could include an aptitude for computer programming - or other more specific technical skills such as coding, for example.

Other examples of hard skills that employers look for - depending on the job industry and the requirements of the role itself, of course - can include:

Language skills (such as reading and writing)

Mathematical skills (including the ability to complete complex calculations)

Technical skills in relevant fields (for example - forklift operation, plumbing, or carpentry)

Marketing skills (such as the ability to create eDMs and marketing schedules and calendars)

Of course, each of these types of hard skills is specifically relevant to the role in question. For the most part, they can also be learned and acquired through a combination of formal education, on-the-job training, and professional experience.

Soft skills: Favourable personal traits, characteristics and attributes

So, we've discussed hard skills and why they are important to employers. But, what are soft skills? And - perhaps more importantly - why are these just as essential to successful job-seeking as hard skills?

To begin with, soft skills cannot be taught. This is because they are intrinsically innate and personally relevant to each applicant. Some examples of soft skills employers will often look for include:

Interpersonal skills (such as how an individual relates to and interacts with others)

Communication skills (specifically, how an individual is able to express themselves)

Attitude and work ethic (including conducting oneself in a positive manner)

Other innate personality traits (such as confidence, friendliness, and approachability)

Admittedly, the ability to display and cultivate any of these soft skills is largely dependent on an individual's personality. Indeed, your personality will often dictate the soft skills that come naturally to you, and essentially, the ones you feel competent and confident in delivering.

Far from job seekers being able to rely solely on their formal qualifications and experience to land them a job, the truth is that employers today are looking for much more! So, if you've got your heart set on getting a new job in 2024, it's time to start cultivating the skills that employers are looking for.

