Fires on Scenic Hill being investigated

Investigators are looking into the causes of two fires that occurred on Scenic Hill last week, in the space of just two hours.
At 11am on October 11, the Rural Fire Service responded to a fire on Scenic Hill near Lawford Crescent - with both RFS trucks and the utility vehicle extinguishing the fire at 12.20pm.
No chance to rest though, as just 15 minutes later, another fire was picked up on Scenic Hill near homes on Mallinson Street. The same vehicles responded and extinguished the fire over the next half an hour.
The exact cause of both fires are still under investigation.
Information on incidents can be reported to Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
