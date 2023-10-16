The Area News
The cause behind two fires in rapid succession on Scenic Hill is being investigated

By Staff Reporters
October 16 2023
Fires on Scenic Hill being investigated
Investigators are looking into the causes of two fires that occurred on Scenic Hill last week, in the space of just two hours.

