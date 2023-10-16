The final two rounds of the Doms Motors Griffith Golf Club Championships were played last Saturday and Sunday.
Mathew Staines continued his dominance with a brilliant performance, once again crushing his rivals. He recorded an eight-under-par total of 276, playing every round under par, 68-58-70-70, creating a record for the first time ever a player had played every round under par.
Another former Club Champ, Jason Magoci, finished second twenty behind on 296.
Josh Stapleton, who could have pushed Staines following his first two rounds of 69-70, did not play the final two rounds, going to Hay to defend his NSW Sand Green Championships. He failed to do so, finishing a creditable runner-up.
Staines completely dominated A Grade, though he plays on +1, also won Handicap with 280 nett, four under par.
Justin Robertson stormed home to win A Reserve on 336, Wayne Bottcher close second on 388. Robert Trembath 289 Handicap winner.
In B Grade, Jeff Wiscombe came from behind to win on 360, two ahead of Alf Franchi 362. Trent McFadzean Handicap winner on 300 nett.
In C Grade, Allan Truscott led all the way to win on 372, Nick Poole a distant second on 391. Joey Sergi 284 nett won Handicap.
Blake Millis, with rounds of 88-88-89-91, was Junior Champion.
The event on Saturday a single stroke with 107 players.
Anthony Ross 9 nett won A Grade, Daniel Dossetor 70 nett runner-up.
Mathew Butcher's 67 nett won B Grade ahead of Robin Salvestro's 69 nett.
Jack Draskovic 66 nett won C Grade, Nicholas Poole 68 nett runner-up.
Pins to 4th Daniel Mathews, 7th Dan Dossetor, 8th Trevor Richards, 11th Jack Trimboli, 15th Travis Payne.
Sunday's event was another single stroke.
Justin Robertson 66 nett won A Grade, Mark Townsend 68 nett runner-up.
Craig Barrington 68 nett best in B Grade from Lee Kimbill 72 nett. Vince Bugge 69 nett won C Grade, Dan Quarisa 72 nett second.
Pins won by Mitch Hill, Bret Polkinghorne, Jeff Wiscombe.
The Griffith Base Hospital Auxiliary Charity Day is to be held this coming Friday, October 20. A 3-4 Person Ambrose with 9am registration, 10 am shotgun start.
An all-day BBQ, raffle and lots of prizes. Non-golfers are welcome, contact the Pro Shop on 69623742.
Saturdays event is 444 Stableford, Sunday a Medley stableford.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 38 players.
Martin Sweeney 35 points won Div.1 ahead of Jim Dickie 34 points.
Don Catanzariti, 36 points, best in Div.2 over Garnett Reade, 35 points. Catanzariti and Gary Purcell won the pins.
The long-awaited Veterans Week of Golf commences on Sunday with a welcome at the South Side Leagues Club on Sunday at 4.30pm.
Help is needed to assist pack the gift bags on Thursday October 19. at the South Side Leagues Club.
Last Wednesday's two grade single stableford with 28 players. Gary Hartnett 37 points won Div..1 on a countback over Okotal Woetai 35 points. Ian Carney 37 points won Div.2, Don Catanzariti 35 points second. Pins to Okotai Woetai, Jason Brain, Alf Franchi.
