The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Mathew Staines takes out Griffith Gold Club Club championship

By John Bortolazzo
Updated October 16 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The final two rounds of the Doms Motors Griffith Golf Club Championships were played last Saturday and Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.