Hopes $1000s will be raised for Movember from Griffith Repco Car and Motorbike Show

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:20am
Event coordinator Violet Wray pictured with Expatriates Auto Club Griffith's 1960 Custom FB Holden. Picture supplied
Repco Griffith's annual car show is turning its attention to supporting mental health this year, with hopes of raising at least $10,000 for Movember.

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

