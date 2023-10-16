Repco Griffith's annual car show is turning its attention to supporting mental health this year, with hopes of raising at least $10,000 for Movember.
Although Griffith's Repco Car and Motorbike Show has supported the Starlight Foundation in past years, this time around men's health - specifically mental health - will be the target of fundraising.
Event coordinator Violet Wray said the decision was made due to a number of tragic events in the area this year.
"We normally support the Starlight Foundation given our show is close to Christmas. But this time around we felt it was important to support another cause in need of exposure," Ms Wray said.
"A big factor is the amount of young men who have sadly taken their lives in our community this year, many of whom we know and love. It's really devastating and we want to use our annual show as a means to support mental health awareness."
She said the issue is close to her heart.
"Myself and some of my family members have suffered mental health issues and I believe there are still a lot of people who aren't willing to reach out when they are struggling. This is a way to get people talking," Ms Wray said.
With a number of Griffith car clubs combining for the annual showcase, she hopes to see at least 500 vehicles on display.
"It'll be an open invitation for everyone and attendees will see both classic and new cars, motorbikes - including dirt bikes," she said.
"There will be raffles and prizes on offer. We're also working on having ice cream and coffee vans on site.
"Although we haven't really set a funding goal as of yet, we would like to see at least $10,000 raised. But if we get less, then we will still be pleased - the goal is to generate funds of any variety for the cause.
"This is the first time I've organised this event and I'm super excited. It's all coming together well and I hope as many people will attend and donate as possible."
The show will be held Saturday November 4 from 10am until 2pm at Repco Griffith.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
