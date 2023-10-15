A Rankins Springs filmmaker is will be holding up a lens to mental health, with plans to shot a film to generate awareness and help for young men in rural areas.
Rhys Jack Parsons has kick-started a campaign aiming to reach a $30,000 funding target, with half of the proceeds to go towards the production of the film and the other portion for charity Boys to the Bush.
His long-term vision is to establish a cinema in Rankins Springs that will continue to raise funds to combat youth mental health issues and support a Headspace counsellor to visit the community on a weekly basis.
The film will be shot and edited in Rankins Springs and surrounding locations and local talent will be brought on as cast and crew members.
A glamorous black-tie premier is also being planned for the community.
Mr Parsons has already gained some notoriety for his work behind the camera as writer, director, and producer of the acclaimed short film Biddy.
He said the Boys to The Bush motto 'building a strong boy is easier than repairing a broken man,' is something that has inspired him to embark on the project.
"Depression and mental health challenges often afflict young men in rural regions, compounded by the reluctance to openly discuss these issues," he said.
Mr Parsons has recounted his personal journey with depression on the project's GoFundMe page, as well as his frustration of witnessing the devastating impact of mental health struggles on individuals and communities.
He aims to draw on his personal experiences in Rankins Springs, citing the challenges his family faced during drought and the profound loss of a close family friend which left a mark on his own mental health.
"The short film will underscore the importance of checking on friends and loved ones, emphasising that conversations can serve as lifelines for those silently suffering," Mr Parsons said.
Residents and businesses are being encouraged to unite and contribute to the campaign, with donors to be recognised in the film's credits.
Businesses that donate will also have their logos prominently featured in the film.
To donate or find out more, click here.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
