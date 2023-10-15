The Griffith Demons have put the rest of the MIA League Men's competition on notice after starting their season with a resounding win over Leeton at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
It was a close start to the clash before Griffith was able to get out to an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Demons started to get their flow on and got out to a 12-point lead midway through the second, but turnovers saw Leeton able to cut that lead to nine points heading into halftime.
The Eagles ran into foul trouble with Jaxon Ryan fouled out of the game towards the end of the second quarter, and the Demons knew what they had to do to secure the win.
"At the end of the first half, turnovers were killing us a little bit," coach Wayne Salvestro said.
"We knew that if we were able to control that, the defence would be able to get the run on from there, and that was exactly what we did.
"In the second half, they started giving us turnovers, and we were hitting them on the fast break, and it came together really well."
The Griffith side were able to break away and all but secure the points in the third quarter as they were able to get out to a 77-49 point lead heading into the final break.
That momentum continued from there as they were able to convert fast breaks into points while Leeton's foul troubles continued to hurt them as Nate Fletcher was fouled out while after two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, Blake Ryan was ejected to help the Demons wrap up a 98-61 victory.
RELATED
Salvestro felt that the success from the side came from their enjoyment out on court.
"As a coach, all you want to see is that the team is able to come together and enjoy the game, and it just showed tonight that they really enjoy playing," he said.
"When you are able to play like that, you are able to get the win."
While not wanting to single any one player out in particular, he felt the way that the newcomers to the side settled in was really pleasing.
"Alex Minato hit some really big shots there, and he is a newcomer to the team, so seeing players like that come in and really step up and take the opportunity when it comes, you really have to be pleased with that," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.