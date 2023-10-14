The Hanwood Wanderers were able to survive a late wobble in their chase to pick up their second straight win to start the season with a three-wicket victory over Exies Diggers.
In their first game of the season, the Diggers side looked to make a fast start with the bat after winning the toss, and they were able to do that with the opening partnership putting on 38 before Anurag Dhot (9) fell to the bowling of Angus Bartter (1/23).
Kyle Pete (40) had been the early aggressor for the Diggers side, and when Sam Robinson claimed his wicket, trouble started for the batting side.
Varun Valsalan (2/20) was able to pick up the wickets of Ben Fattore (3) and Paresh Patil (4), while Robinson (4/24) was the destroyer with the wickets of Theo Valeri (0), Josh Lanham (4) and Manan Dave (1) as Diggers lost 6/13.
Dean Villata (8) and Nicholas Zappala (10*) tried to get their side towards a potentially defendable total before Luke DeMamiel was able to pick up three wickets in four balls to see Diggers bowled out for 93 after 28 overs.
RELATED
It was a slow start for the Wanderers side as Jordan Whitworth (0) fell to the bowling of Valeri with just eight runs on the board, while Oliver Bartter (6) followed just 15 runs later.
Hanwood's captain, Dean Catanzariti, and Charlie Cunial were able to get their side back on track and looked set to get their side over the line.
The third wicket pairing put on 38 runs before Catanzariti (23) fell to the bowling of Pete, but the Wanderers still looked on track when Pardeep Deol joined Cunial.
Cunial (37) was leading the way before he fell to the bowling of Villata (3/23), who followed that up with the dismissals of Deol (5) and Sam Robinson (4), while Pete (2/31) picked up the wicket of Sushant Modgil (5) as Hanwood sat on 7/92.
With two runs needed, Hanwood was able to get over the line with extras to come away with a three-wicket win with 18 overs remaining.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.