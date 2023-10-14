Exies Eagles have picked up their first win of the GDCA First Grade season after coming away with a 29-run win over the Coro Cougars at Exies No 1.
After the Eagles won the toss and elected to bat, they were able to make a solid start at the top of the order, with Jimmy Mann and Travers Pickmere putting on 33 runs before Rhys Carnell (1/19) struck to remove Mann (12).
The fall of wicket didn't slow the Eagles down too much, though, as Zac Dart joined Pickmere out in the middle, and the pair were able to put on 51 runs before Dart (22) was caught off the bowling of Ben Signor while after posting a fifty, Pickmere (50) was run out to see Exies fall to 3/97.
Arshdeep Sandhu led the way in the middle order for the Eagles, but finding someone to hang around with him was proving difficult early in his innings.
Brent Lawrence (2/28) was able to pick up Tom Spry (1) and Ali Mehdi (4) cheaply, while Shane Hutchinson had Mason Ashcroft (4) caught at slip.
Ahmed Bilal was able to play a supporting hand with Sandhu as the pair got their side to 163 before Hutchinson (2/51) removed Bilal (26) while Signor (2/21) knocked over Sandhu (34) and the Eagles finished their 50 overs on 9/180.
The Cougars made a strong start at the top of the order with a 66-run opening stand between Mathew Axtill and Lawrence before Bilal (1/23) held onto a caught and bowled chance to dismiss Axtill (16).
Signor joined Lawrence in the middle, and the pair were able to keep the Coro side on track, but trouble struck once Signor (36) fell to the bowling of Arjun Kamboj with the score on 124.
Yash More (1) followed closely behind when he was dismissed by Sandhu, while Lawrence (51) departed just after posting a half-century when he was caught off the bowling of Kamboj.
The wheels started to come off for the Cougars as Bohdy Martyn (5), Matt Bruce (0), Matt Signor (0), Nick Witherspoon (0) and Shane Hutchinson (2) all departed cheaply as they lost 8/21 with Kamboj and Sandhu (4/12) doing the damage.
Peter Taprell (11) was the last piece of resistance from the Cougars before he was knocked over by Kamboj (4/53), which ended Coro's innings at 151 to hand Exies a 29-run win.
