Griffith Yes and No camps of the historic Referendum have reflected on vote day.
While it appears most in Griffith had taken advantage of pre polling and postal voting in the lead up, there was still a steady turnout to the booths and Yes and No campaigners manning the gates.
Reports from both camps indicate residents have long made up their minds about what they were going to vote for, indicated by the few pamphlets that were taken.
Yes campaigners Paulette Catanzariti and Allana Sainty reflected on the potential outcome on Saturday afternoon, saying it could go either way.
"This is a fairly conservative area so I don't believe Griffith will greatly contribute to a positive outcome," Mrs Catanzariti said.
"But what I'm hoping is that we will see a big surprise.
"We haven't heard much on the national scale. I've had some texts from Yes '23 campaigners and it sounds like things are positive but once Australia has spoken, it has spoken."
Mrs Sainty said numbers had been consistently steady throughout the day.
"There certainly weren't any queues at any of the booths; I think having so many polling booths helped alleviate massive turnouts," she said.
"Even if Yes doesn't come off, I hope the dialogue and message behind this will continue. At the end of the day, a No decision takes us nowhere and we all know there's a need for change."
Neither of them believe the result will be too far off.
READ MORE
"Its not like a state or federal election where there is so much time that goes into counting. This should have a quick turn-around, but that also depends on how many postal votes and pre polls need to be counted.
"I just want to say a huge thank you to the army of Yes campaign volunteers we have had, from here to Leeton to Deniliquin. We are so grateful for their support," Mrs Catanzariti said.
No campaign volunteer, Jock Ward, was feeling confident of his desired outcome.
"There's a very reasonable number of people who have made up their minds. I get the district impression they are the no voters," Mr Ward said. "While it's hard to say at this stage, I think No will be reasonably represented in Griffith.
"I'm fairly pleased with how tame everything has been. Most people have been respectful and there have been no issues between the Yes and No campaigners. That symbolises the best of Australian behaviour, in that we can hold our views while being respectful," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.