It appears Hanwood Public School's polling booth was the only one serving up the democracy sausages on vote day, with other school P&C members unable to run cook offs due to other commitments.
Bacon and egg sandwiches, snags, cakes, slices and other delights were in plentiful supply, with volunteers hard at work on the morning.
Michael Fletcher, who was manning the barbecue on the morning, said it was difficult to keep count of how much food had been sold given the morning was so busy.
"As of 10.30am, we've probably sold around 300 bacon and egg rolls and at least 100 sausages," he said.
"I think the barbecue and the food offerings have certainly played a big part in attracting people to this booth."
Meanwhile Yes campaigner Paulette Catanzariti, who is also a member of the Griffith North Public School P&C, said members having other commitments on the day led to no sausage sizzle being held at that school.
"Normally its something that would definitely be held but those who would normally run it are out of town. It's volunteers that make that happen," she said.
No campaigner Greg Braniff said it was unfortunate many of Griffith's schools missed the fundraising opportunity.
"I think the nature of the day would be pacified with the inclusion of the smell of food being cooked, which would also be a way to raise money for school or other causes," he said.
"But on the other hand, most voters have been happy to just get in and get it done."
The amount of voters turning out had remained steady at booths throughout Griffith, adding the assumption most had pre-voted leading up to the day.
