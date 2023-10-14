The Area News
Hanwood Public School comes to life with plenty to eat on vote day

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 14 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 2:47pm
SERVING THE PEOPLE: Jaime Tropea, Kellyanne Humphreys, Kim Dal Broi, Cindy Makepeace, Micheal Fletcher, Janelle Laird, Eleisha Collins, Amy Dissegna and Michelle Johansen at Hanwood Public School on Saturday. Picture by Allan Wilson
It appears Hanwood Public School's polling booth was the only one serving up the democracy sausages on vote day, with other school P&C members unable to run cook offs due to other commitments.

