It's been a seemingly slow start for the Referendum vote day in Griffith and some believe it won't get much busier later this afternoon.
A steady trickle of residents have been making their way into voting booths since 8am, with no shortage of voting centre options and some only a short walk apart.
According to the AEC, of the 122,149 electors in Farrer, 46,522 have pre-voted (over 38 per cent) while 11,567 have voted via post.
Reports suggest some 1,300 pre-polled at Griffith's Aboriginal Land Council on Friday and as many as a thousand per day were voting on a daily basis in the lead up.
Voting centres include Beelbangera Public, Griffith East Public, Griffith North Public schools, along with the Uniting Church Hall and the Griffith Aboriginal Land Council (for interstate voters).
Lake Wyangan Public was noticeably quiet at around 9.30am, with campaigners absent and very few making their way inside.
Yes campaigner Paulette Catanazariti said she spent over an hour at Lake Wyangan Public School this morning and saw a total of six to eight people attend.
An influx in pre-voting indicates most wanted to get the endeavour over and done with before vote day with so many events dominating the weekend.
For this same reason it was anticipated the bulk of voting would occur in the morning and would slow down towards the afternoon.
READ MORE
Griffith North Public was predicted to be one of the busiest booths due to ease of parking, but even there things were noticeably quiet.
Griffith East Public, given its central location in Griffith, was also expected to be well attended but things were also noticeably serene there.
One of the busier booths was in fact the Griffith Uniting Church; it is only the second time it has been used as a polling centre, with the other occasion being the state election earlier this year.
According to Mrs Catanzariti, most residents have been dodging campaigners and appear to firmly know what they are going to vote for.
"I wouldn't have been surprised if there had been some fiery occasions, but I have to say everyone has been fairly respectful and measured heading in," she said.
"I've noted most have not wanted to engage with campaigners and few have taken pamphlets."
No campaigner at Griffith East Public, Kelli Bordignon, said there has been a noticeable absence of voters donning Yes or No campaign clothing.
"I think there has probably been some mixed messages about whether people can or cannot wear slogans when they go in to vote," she said.
"People seem to know what they are voting for anyway, and are determined to get to the door get it done. But it seems everyone has been friendly and happy just to do what they have to do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.