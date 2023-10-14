The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Strong indications most have pre-voted for the Voice, Griffith polling booths steady

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 14 2023 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A steady line of people make their way into the polling centre at Griffith East Public. Picture by Allan Wilson
A steady line of people make their way into the polling centre at Griffith East Public. Picture by Allan Wilson

It's been a seemingly slow start for the Referendum vote day in Griffith and some believe it won't get much busier later this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.