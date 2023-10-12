It's Spring, which means Australia's reptilian residents are waking up and getting active - prompting warnings of what to do if you encounter a snake out and about.
Wagga snake catcher Josh Thompson of Josh's Reptile Relocation encouraged residents of the Riverina to 'be vigilant' and stay prepared due to high numbers of large snakes this season.
"In the last fortnight, I've had about 20 callouts and all have been about a metre long. The last few summers we've had, it's been wet and last summer wasn't overly hot, plus the mouse plague - a lot of them have eaten quite a substantial amount and have then gone into hibernation so they are fairly chunky," he said.
There's plenty to do to keep yourself safe in the warmer months though, starting with keeping lawns short and clean so snakes have nowhere to hole up and hide, as well as keeping first-aid supplies on hand.
"A good thing to keep under control is to limit mice and rodents, if you can limit that - don't have food and everything around the yard. If you can keep the rodents away from the house, you're less likely to have snakes."
"Snake bite bandages are available fairly cheap, you go from 40 minutes of life to about 10-12 hours," Mr Thompson said.
He added that the Riverina mostly saw red-bellied black snakes and more commonly, brown snakes. Both are venomous, but the short fang length of brown snakes means that long pants and enclosed shoes can prevent bites.
"Pretty much any snake you come across in the wild out here will kill you."
The best thing to do is to just leave the reptiles alone while keeping pets and kids away and if it's too close for comfort, call a professional to come and relocate it, Mr Thompson added.
"If you manage to see one, it's likely just passing by ... If you can keep an eye on it until someone gets there, or just let it go through."
In the case of a snake bite, call 000 immediately, bandage the bite and stay still to limit venom movement.
Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service is hosting 'Snake Safety Sessions' covering everything needed to deal with a snake, from who to call to remove a snake from the yard to what to wear when going hiking - and even first aid in case of a snake bite.
The session will take place on October 19, and RSVP's can be made by contacting Erin at 6962 0099.
Josh's Reptile Relocation is available at 0498 959 847.
