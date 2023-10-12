The Area News
A historical exhibition has brought centuries-old biblical texts to Griffith to showcase the journey through time

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:50pm
Luis Bermudez with a Gutenberg bible and some of the scrolls shown in the exhibition. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Luis Bermudez with a Gutenberg bible and some of the scrolls shown in the exhibition. Picture by Cai Holroyd

A historical exhibition has set up shop in Griffith Community Centre, chronicling the historical journey of the Bible from clay tablets written in cuneiform to codexes and finally bound books.

