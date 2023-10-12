A historical exhibition has set up shop in Griffith Community Centre, chronicling the historical journey of the Bible from clay tablets written in cuneiform to codexes and finally bound books.
"The Story of the Book" exhibition is a demonstration of historical preservation, bringing a private collection of biblical text around the country to showcase the power of storytelling and highlight the connections between the 21st century and long-distant history.
The collection belongs to Luis Bermudez, who inherited it from the original collector and now leads the exhibition and guides visitors from past to present showcasing how the Bible changed and developed into new formats.
"A lot of these are German bibles dating to the 1600s, 1700s ... We talk about other translations of the Bible that exist into different languages and then the last bit is bibles in stamps and various versions."
He highlighted a particularly poignant copy of the Torah, kept close in a concentration camp during World War II and marked by bullet holes.
One more modern artifact on display even shows the entire bible written in microdots that can only be read under a microscope, managing to shrink the entire thing into a sheet the size of a 20 cent coin.
The oldest piece in the exhibition is part of an Ethiopian codex that comes from as far back as the 1200s, while most of the pieces come from the 1500s and beyond.
Mr Bermudez said that the exhibition would provide something for all, from Christians to history lovers and book preservation fans.
"They get to appreciate the preservation of the Bible, it's been preserved for that long. Society still seems to feel connected to it, people still feel connected to the message in the book," he said.
"It's for anyone who loves history, anyone who loves books, anyone who wants to know a bit of that."
The exhibition is on display now at Griffith Community Centre, and will be visiting the Seventh-Day Adventist church on October 14.
