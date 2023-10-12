The Wave of Light remembers babies gone to soon

Every year on October 15, between 7 and 8pm, people across the world remember and mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or soon after birth with the Wave of Light.
This Sunday night, members of Griffith support group Little Wings, including co-founder Cate Catanzariti, will come together at the Nancy Blumer Memorial (Neville Place) to light a candle in memory of lost babies.
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month runs throughout October, alongside Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and is represented by pink and blue ribbons.
The Nancy Blumer Memorial is already lit up pink for the month, but on Sunday some blue light will be added for the important commemoration.
"So when you go pink you add a little blue, and that remembers the babies for me and you," said Ms Catanzariti.
"[Lighting the candles] is something to make the world aware that our babies existed and it's also something for families to commemorate their little ones with."
Ms Catanzariti said grief is something individual to each person.
In the past the Little Wings community have commemorated the loss of babies within the group, supporting one another and keeping the memories of the little ones alive.
But this year they are inviting anyone to join them for the Wave of Light.
"I'm supplying the candles and people can come down and just spend time in reflection of the memory of their little one, spend time together as a family if they want to, they can come down individually ... it's up to each and every person," said Ms Catanzariti.
