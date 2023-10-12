The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Wave of Light remembers babies gone to soon

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 13 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wave of Light at the Nancy Blumer Memorial in 2022. Picture supplied.
The Wave of Light at the Nancy Blumer Memorial in 2022. Picture supplied.

Every year on October 15, between 7 and 8pm, people across the world remember and mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or soon after birth with the Wave of Light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.