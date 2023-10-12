Spring Fest calendar continues

There's plenty on in Griffith over the coming days and weeks as part of the Spring Fest calendar, with art exhibitions, classes and music all on the agenda.
The centrepiece of Spring Fest - the Citrus Sculptures - will be remaining on Banna Avenue until October 22 while the festival kicks off in earnest on October 13 with a Launch Party at the Tourism Hub across from the sculptures.
Bunnings will be hosting flowerpot decorating sessions for kids aged 6-12 for the festival, on October 12 and October 19 from 3.30 to 4.30pm. While the event is free, bookings are required ahead of time.
While the tour is technically not a part of Spring Fest, acclaimed musician and chart-topper Marcia Hines will certainly be the star of the night on October 20, bringing her iconic voice to Griffith Regional Theatre for the 'Still Shining' tour.
The show will highlight the greatest hits of her five-decade career from classics like 'Fire and Rain' to the 2022 release 'The Gospel According to Marcia.' Her career includes being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and even being named a Member of the Order of Australia in 2009, making it an evening not to miss.
If you're more into tulips than tunes, Blossoms Florist will be hosting a two-hour floral design workshop at Berton Vineyards on October 21.
Teachers and flower-arranging masters will be available for all levels of experience with a guiding hand to create beautiful bouquets to take home, and Berton Vineyards will be providing plenty of bubbles and the latest wines to enjoy during the workshop.
Wrapping up the festival with a family-friendly event on October 22, artist Isis Ronan from Tambourine Art Studio will be leading a special kids art class focusing on the work of Jackson Pollock as part of her 'Mastering the Art of Painting' courses.
The class will explore Pollock's famous 'Convergence' painting and teach the art of Pollock's iconic drip painting.
The full calendar of events for Griffith Spring Fest is available at griffithspringfest.com.au.
