A West Australian company is pushing a new bio-remediation product to fix Griffith's waterways, promising a long-term solution to the blue-green algae that plagues Lake Wyangan.
Marine Easy Clean has developed 'The Water Cleanser,' a wax block that contains elements to promote the growth of Bacillus bacteria that can break down organic matter and address the root causes of cyanobacteria.
Roger Gagliardi from the Marine Easy Clean explained that the Bacillus bacteria would eat nutrients in the water before the more negative bacterias could take advantage of them, restoring the water.
"It's really simple but the net effect is the complete restoration of water back to health," he promised.
"What's happening is because of our farming practices - too many nutrients are ending up in the water, the Bacillus can't keep up. Those nutrients go to the bacterias that you don't want like cyanobacteria."
"Bacillus is the first line of defence but it's the slowest growing ... When you get this failed water, we put our blocks in. We suggest just adding a bit of bacillus to accelerate the process but the blocks make bacillus grow so quickly."
In laboratory conditions. one Bacillus bacterium can grow to 8000 in around 10 hours, while Mr Gagliardi claimed that with the help of their product, one bacterium would grow to 8 million in the same amount of time.
Mr Gagliardi critiqued the use of chemicals to kill the blue-green algae blooms, noting that it rarely addressed the root causes and underlying bacterias, causing blooms to simply return in the next warm period.
Following the Menindee fish kill, Mr Gagliardi said he had been in touch offering The Water Cleanser to Griffith City Council and Murrumbidgee Irrigation, but had been unable to penetrate the bureaucracy.
"The complacency is abhorrent, the whole point is that the track record is there. It's proven, we're doing it over the world. Universities have tested it and said it's correct," he said.
Those testimonials include recommendations from professors at Curtin University, Edith Cowan University and the University of Western Australia's ecology, biology and environmental science departments.
Curtin University is currently five years into an eight-year study plan on the technology and have partnered with University of Western Australia for further studies.
