The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

An up-and-coming business is pitching a needed waterway-cleansing device, but is being met with red tape

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 12 2023 - 11:07am, first published October 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new device promises cleaner waterways with no harm. Picture supplied.
The new device promises cleaner waterways with no harm. Picture supplied.

A West Australian company is pushing a new bio-remediation product to fix Griffith's waterways, promising a long-term solution to the blue-green algae that plagues Lake Wyangan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.