The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

One Griffith family are walking 8000 steps every day in an effort to raise funds and awareness of type 1 diabetes

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 12 2023 - 4:07pm, first published October 11 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashton Jeffries with daughter Jesikah. Picture supplied.
Ashton Jeffries with daughter Jesikah. Picture supplied.

A Griffith family is certainly walking the walk this October in a mammoth effort to raise awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes, as part of the 'One Walk' fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.