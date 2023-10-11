A Griffith family is certainly walking the walk this October in a mammoth effort to raise awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes, as part of the 'One Walk' fundraiser.
Ashton Jeffries and her family are hard at work, walking 8000 steps every day in October on behalf of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's 'One Walk' event - a challenge to walk 8000 steps a day in recognition of the eight children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
Ms Jeffries said she was doing it for her daughter Jesikah, who was diagnosed with the disease at age three.
"It has happened to our daughter, so it's quite a close cause. You do 8000 steps for every day in October, that represents the eight kids diagnosed every day. 1000 steps per kid," she said.
"The main reason we're doing it is to show her that there's a community out there that she belongs to. She's not the only one out there who is going through this, and it shows her that she should do things that she believes in and for a good cause."
Jesikah has even been accompanying Ms Jeffries on her long walks, even when it gets difficult.
"It's a little exhausting to get a small five year old to tag along but she's in high hopes," said Ms Jeffries, comparing it to the challenge the family has faced since the diagnosis.
"It's important that the word gets out there so they can raise the funds to improve the lives of any type 1 out there. It's not an easy journey. We've only been on it for two years and it's been an uphill battle."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Their family and friends have all gotten behind the effort, with Ms Jeffries mother helping design posters to raise awareness of their fundraising while Jesikah's schoolteachers have donated.
"It's all about family. I always say you can't do much without family," she said.
"I never really did fundraising growing up, I just never had a cause that I was passionate enough about to go out of my way for it."
Despite this being her first time getting amongst fundraising, 'Team Jesikah' is already doing well with 400 dollars raised out of their $1000 target.
More information and donation options can be found by searching for 'Team Jesikah' online at walk.jdrf.org.au.
