There has been a changing of the guard at the Exies Eagles again this season as a name that has been synonymous with the club taking over with Josh Davis set to lead the Eagles in 2023/24.
It is a job that has Davis excited heading into the season.
" It is a job you grow up wanting to do, but I'm also nervous about how it is all going to come together," he said.
"The club looks a lot different this year, which a lot of clubs around here do."
If the squad used in the season opener is anything to go by, it will be a young average age for the Eagles this season.
Davis is hopeful that there will still be a few old heads helping the side out during the season.
"I'm hoping that we will have a few oldies that will help out where they can, but week to week, it is looking like it will be a young side," he said.
While the result in the opening round didn't go their way with a 66-run defeat at the hands of Hanwood, Davis felt there was plenty for his side to take out of the game.
"I was pretty happy," he said.
"There were a few boys in the batting effort that made the score look a bit better than it could have. We took a lot of positives out of that. Bowling was a big thing for us.
"Oli (Bartter) got away, which he can do, but despite a few dropped catches, our bowling effort was pretty good."
With it being a young side, Davis is looking towards some of those who have already tasted first grade to make a step up this season, especially after the departure of Connor Bock to Lake Albert.
"We will be blooding a lot of kids this year, not so much kids that haven't played first grade but more kids that haven't had serious roles," he said.
"Blokes like Mason Ashcroft and Zac Dart, who were always in that first-grade side but were more around as extras, they will be taking on proper roles as lead bat and bowlers.
"If we can be playing finals, we will be stoked."
This weekend will see the Eagles take on the defending champions in the Coro Cougars in the 50-over game at Exies No 1, with both sides looking to pick up their first points of the season.
