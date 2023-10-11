Council approves mountain bike track

Griffith City Council has approved the development of a mountain bike track on Abattoir Road, at October 10's general meeting.
Councillors heard an impassioned plea from Julie McMahon against the development, based on environmental concerns around the area and ongoing maintenance costs to Griffith.
Ms McMahon earlier organised a petition that gathered 70 signatures from concerned residents.
"What we consider to be a health environment now, past generations would consider to be degraded - and what we judge to be degraded now, the next generation will consider normal," she said, in her address to councillors.
She added that the environmental assessment hadn't considered animals that weren't active when it was conducted, as well as
Ms McMahon urged councillors to return and negotiate to an earlier plan to build the track on a site at Scenic Hill, which was earlier shot down due to a lands claim from the Griffith Aboriginal Lands Council.
Councillors made the argument that more use of the area would act as a deterrent to vandalism and prevent motorbike use that can cause harm to the area - as well as protect the land from development in the future.
"One of the important things is that it's shared environmental use, and by doing that, we ensure that that will remain for future generations. If we leave it abandoned, people can often say 'look, nobody is using that,'" Councillor Blumer said.
"Not only do we as humans get activity out of it, but it's also a way of ensuring that it's there for future generations."
Mayor Doug Curran cited a promise from contractors that the track would be built by hand rather than with the use of machines, as well as the assurances that the environment would be protected.
Following the meeting, Ms McMahon said that she just hoped it was developed safely and that users treat the area with respect.
