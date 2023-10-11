The Area News
Griffith City Council approved the development of a mountain bike track on Abattoir Road

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 11 2023 - 11:37am
Council approves mountain bike track
Council approves mountain bike track

Griffith City Council has approved the development of a mountain bike track on Abattoir Road, at October 10's general meeting.

