Exies Diggers have recruited well in the offseason as they look to return to the top four of the GDCA First Grade standings.
The club will welcome back Dean Villata to the fold after the quick spent last season with the Leagues Panthers, while Theo Valeri will also be available for the first half of the season, so they will be wanting to make the most of that.
For a side that at times struggled with run-scoring last year, the inclusion of someone of Valeri's quality at the top of the order should be a welcome addition to the side and will also provide a good option with the ball with his pace.
RELATED
It won't be an easy start to the season for the Diggers side as they head to Graham McGann Oval as Hanwood play their first home game of the season.
The Wanderers showed the strength of their middle order last weekend as they were able to get into a strong position thanks to good knocks from Oliver Bartter and Pardeep Deol.
The 40-over clash will get underway at 1pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.