Pet owners are being urged to get their furry friends vaccinated as canine parvovirus hits Griffith

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:00pm
Parvovirus hits Griffith once again

Veterinary clinics in Griffith have warned of a parvovirus outbreak among Griffith's dogs, and urged owners to get their pets vaccinated.

