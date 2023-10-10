Parvovirus hits Griffith once again

Veterinary clinics in Griffith have warned of a parvovirus outbreak among Griffith's dogs, and urged owners to get their pets vaccinated.
Canine parvovirus is a notorious and extremely contagious disease that is transferred from dog to dog through faeces and vomit. The virus causes destruction of the intestinal tract, and some blood cells which can result in severe dehydration and even sepsis.
The disease is often deadly, especially for young puppies and elderly dogs.
President of Friends of Griffith Pound Virginia Tropeano said that vaccination rates had improved, but weren't there yet.
"If people keep going, we can start getting herd immunity built up and it won't be so bad but we're coming from a low base, Parvo has been a really bad thing in this area," she said.
"It's a dreadful disease. Anyone who has had a dog with it knows that, but the more people that vaccinate, the more chance we've got to get rid of it."
Ms Tropeano especially urged puppy owners to avoid public areas until they can get vaccinated.
"I think it's very important to vaccinate and especially, people need to be careful with puppies. It's important with puppies because they're so susceptible until they're six weeks old, they can start getting those immunisations."
"When they're adults, they're not quite as susceptible as they are when they're young."
She added that even when non-fatal, the disease is very costly to treat and unpleasant for the dogs.
Griffith Veterinary Centre has also urged all local dog and puppy owners to make an appointment to vaccinate against Canine Parvovirus as soon as possible.
