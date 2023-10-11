Boost to allied health services for Griffith and regional NSW

Griffith and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District are among the communities across regional NSW that are set to benefit from a boost to allied health services.
The Rural Allied Health Educator Program will create a pipeline of Allied Health workers, rolled out across the Murrumbidgee, Hunter New England, Western NSW and Southern NSW Local Health Districts.
The program is a joint venture between NSW Health and the Department of Regional NSW - which has invested $1 million per year over three years.
NSW Regional Health Minister, Ryan Park, said the program would support the employment of up to seven Allied Health Educators across the four regional Local Health Districts.
"Which will boost the number of allied health student clinical placements we can provide," he said.
"By bringing these clinical educators on board, more than 100 additional speech pathology, occupational therapy and other allied health students will undertake clinical placements across these regions each year.
"We are doubling the number of allied health students who undertake clinical placements."
The Allied Health educators will directly supervise allied health students who are treating patients, and provide teaching and coordinate clinical placements to help ensure great experiences for the students in regional NSW.
Clinical placements typically take 4-6 weeks and give students experience across a range of clinical areas. The program will have a particular focus on health and developmental checks for pre-school children.
The educators will also support allied health new graduate programs and early career clinicians with education and training.
Murray MP, Helen Dalton, said this was a welcomed announcement.
"This means more trainees and better training and education pathways for medical professional students in NSW," she said.
Ms Dalton said there had been years of neglect in this space and there was a great need for healthcare staff in regional and rural NSW.
"A few months ago I expressed great concern when the Emergency Department at Jerilderie ... had to close due to lack of staff," she said. "And just last week at the Griffith Hospital function, to mark progress in the construction of the new buildings, I welcomed the milestone there.
"However, I also emphasised that while new buildings are all well and good, we need the staff to make them fully operational.
"A program like this is welcome but much more needs to be done. This includes the Federal Government, they need to be doing more as well."
Regional NSW Minister, Tara Moriarty, said increasing student clinical placements was essential for boosting the future allied health workforce in rural and regional NSW, where there is a high demand for these services.
"Allied health professionals play a vital role in the health system, delivering patient-centred care to the community across a number of specialities," she said. "This program will help support rural allied health clinicians."
