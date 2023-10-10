The Area News
Beelbangera Public School has been hard at work crafting a school song, and a music video too

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 1:00pm
Students from Beelbangera Public School rehearsing their new school song with musician Josh Arnold. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Students from Beelbangera Public School rehearsing their new school song with musician Josh Arnold. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Students at Beelbangera Public School are hard at work writing and producing a brand-new school song, along with a flashy new music video to go along with it - with the help of a pro musician.

