Students at Beelbangera Public School are hard at work writing and producing a brand-new school song, along with a flashy new music video to go along with it - with the help of a pro musician.
Students at the school have been welcomed back by musician Josh Arnold, who is teaching them about music and film with a three-day project to write and record a school song as well as capture the moment on film.
Students brainstormed ideas for the song based on the area, and their own school values - guided but not led by their experienced collaborator.
"We wrote the song yesterday in one day, that went really smoothly. Today, we're filming and recording as well as tomorrow ... I think to have a song is a really powerful thing for a school," Mr Arnold said.
"There's some great singers here ... there'll be some featured soloists in the song. There's a few wild beatboxers and some big personalities. They're great, they're really vibrant."
Mia Carruthers, Ishmeet Dhaliwar and Jack Ciemcioch have been hard at work performing, and were excited to have the chance to produce something amazing once they got over a few nerves at the start.
"It's been a whole experience ... I've done singing, but I've never done songwriting," said Miss Dhaliwar.
"All the kids gave their ideas to Josh, and same with the teachers. When we were writing the verses, we wrote it from our ideas and we helped him find some rhyming words. It was really fun," added Miss Carruthers.
The trio said they were a bit nervous to be on video, but were thrilled with how the song had turned out and gave it five stars with no hesitation.
While nervous about being on camera, all three said they were especially interested in the video production side of things, and were keen to explore it further.
"I like acting in it, but I'm more towards making the video and all the steps you have to do to make the perfect video. I've liked making all the scripts," said Miss Carruthers.
Principal Kristie Symonds organised the massive project along with chaplain Sam Simpson, and both were excited to see the video, both for the students and to have it on hand in the future.
"There's a core group of fifteen kids who'll be in the main filming of the video, but the whole school is in the video in several places. We've got 150 kids, they'll all be in the video and they're all singing the chorus as well," Ms Symonds said.
"We normally do a production, but I thought this would be another different, diverse kind of thing."
