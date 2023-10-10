It was a strong showing from Group 20 in Boorowa over the weekend as the under 16s League Tag side were able to bring home some silverware.
The side made the trip over to the South West Slopes to take part in the NSWRL Blues Tag Southern Representative Gala Day with their clash against their Group 16 opponents played between the Open games in front of a strong crowd.
Group 16 were able to take an early 6-nill lead before Karly Fisher and Taylah Axtill both scored doubles to see Group 20 fightback to take a 20-6 victory.
There were plenty of laughs shared between the sides and some great talent on show, and Group 20 coach Chloe Deacon was happy to see two sides from very different areas in the state playing each other and enjoying the limelight.
"It was great, and props to Group 16 for bringing their team out," Deacon said.
"It's good to meet and play against a different bunch of girls and not just come up against teams we normally would play against."
The Group 20 side came from far and wide for the match, with Griffith, Narrandera, Leeton, and other small Riverina communities represented on the day.
"It was a really good game, and I was impressed with how the girls went," Deacon said.
"The girls have been travelling for the past eight weeks and training every Monday and Wednesday, and they worked hard together and played well together."
RELATED
NSWRL will look to build on the under-16s component to their Southern Representative Gala Day in 2024, and Deacon said it was important for young players to have defined Representative pathways.
"I would love to see this get bigger and bigger and become a regular thing for the under-16s," Deacon said.
"I just want to get more girls involved. There are so many females involved in Rugby league, and this is good for the under-16s, but we want to see players progressing from under-6s right through to Opens.
"These types of days are pathways for those girls to play some representative League Tag.
"Plus, a lot of these girls will step up to Opens next year, and some of them already play Opens, and it will be sad to see them move up, but they are our future, and it's good to see them continuing on in the sport."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.