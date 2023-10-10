On October 14, we have an opportunity to move forward, collectively, as a nation.
We can do this by voting yes in the Voice referendum. I am a human rights barrister, originally from Griffith and I will be voting yes. Here are some reasons why:
What is the Voice?
If we vote yes, a new section will be inserted into our Constitution. It will create a Voice to Parliament. The Voice to Parliament (the Voice) is essentially an advisory committee which will give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people the opportunity to present their views to Parliament on issues that affect them.
It is a modest reform: Parliament will have a veto power, which means Parliament is not bound by what the Voice recommends. It simply allows the recommendations of the Voice advisory committee to be placed on the public record.
Parliament can then decide whether to pass laws or regulations to implement the recommendations from the Voice.
The Voice will be made up of a group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from across the country. They will be chosen by First Nations communities.
1 The current situation isn't working
We need the Voice because governments have failed, and are continuing to fail First Nations people.
The current policies are not working. Many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people continue to face complex problems, including worse health, education and employment outcomes than non-First Nations people.
Experts agree that these problems have come about because of British colonisation. Many of these problems have continued because of racist government policies, such as the forced removal of First Nations children, known as the Stolen Generations.
Over hundreds of years, the actions of our governments have fractured Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and the wounds are deep.
We need to try something new and the Voice offers this. It is a simple idea that can help fix some very complex problems.
2 It's supported by more than 80 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people
I think one of the reasons for this high level of support is because the idea for the Voice comes from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. In 2017, following years of work, consultation, and dialogues across the country, over 300 First Nations delegates from all around Australia met at Uluru. The result of this meeting was the Uluu Statement. If you haven't read it, I encourage you to do so. It's only a couple of paragraphs and it is a very powerful piece of writing. It has three asks: Voice, Treaty, Truth. In that order. Voting yes puts the first step of the Uluru Statement into action.
3 The Voice is about listening
We can all think of a time where a decision was made about us, without being consulted. It is an awful feeling.
The Voice is ultimately about listening. Listening to what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to say about problems that affect them. One of the reasons governments have failed First Nations people is because they haven't listened to them.
Putting the Voice into our Constitution means that Parliament will be obliged to listen to First Nations people. Parliament does not have to agree or follow what First Nations people have to say. But we will all have to listen.
In my view, this can only be a good thing. It will result in better laws and better policies which will have a practical impact to improve the lives of First Nations people across the country.
4 The consequences of voting no are serious
If we wake up as a nation on October 15 and the outcome is "No" this will have serious consequences. It will reveal a fundamental, ugly truth: that this country does not believe that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people deserve constitutional protection to have a say to Parliament about the issues affecting their lives and their communities. In my view, this will entrench division.
Racism will be worse and more widespread.
It means we agree current policies are adequate, when instead they are failing.
It shows a refusal to listen to First Nations people, who have repeatedly called on government and all of us to do better. A "No" outcome harms our whole community.
5 The Voice can help bring our country together
The Uluru Statement is a generous call to non-First Nations people to walk together with First Nations people to mark a new chapter in our history.
A time for truth-telling and reckoning with the past (and present).
A time for honesty about how our country came to be and the enduring violent impact of dispossession.
A time where First Nations people can have more of a say about the issues affecting their lives and their communities. The Voice offers a step towards healing and hope for a better future for everyone in the nation.
Our society will be stronger and fairer if the humanity and dignity of all people in this country are recognised and respected.
The constitutional change offers, for the first time, an opportunity to recognise that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were the First Peoples of this land and a permanent way to have a say over their own lives. It is long overdue. Voting "Yes" offers a pathway for a more inclusive and unified country.
