L-plater suspended for driving alone

An L-plater has had their license suspended for three months for driving without a fully licensed driver in the vehicle.
On October 7 at 11am, police stopped a car on Wyangan Avenue for a random breath test - but when the driver pulled out their license, they were found to be on their L-plates but were alone in the car.
The driver was issued with a fine for driving unaccompanied, and had their license immediately suspended for the minimum three months.
The offence carries a maximum fine of $2200 and a maximum disqualification period of 12 months, and a minimum disqualification period of three months.
Information on any incidents can be reported to Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299, or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
