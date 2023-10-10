The Area News
A Griffith L-plater has had their license suspended for driving unaccompanied down Wyangan Avenue

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 10 2023
L-plater suspended for driving alone
L-plater suspended for driving alone

An L-plater has had their license suspended for three months for driving without a fully licensed driver in the vehicle.

