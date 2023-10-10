The Feral's are six weeks into the nine-week Arsova competition. Making it two in row Aidan Fattore was again the first back in the 5.4km long course, a splendid effort considering he had 15 seconds added to his handicap. He posted a net time of 19 minutes 45 seconds which was also the fastest time.
After three weeks absence Michael Johns let everyone know his still a force to be reckoned with coming second with a net time of 25m56s. Enjoying the benefit of last weeks 30 second reduction to his handicap Adrian Baird running off 8 minutes 30 second was again third 28m58s.
After a lack lustre start in the first two races of this competition (placings 39th and 36th) Rodney Savage has lifted his game coming home in 4th place with a time of 22m46s. The competition leader Mark Andreazza was 5th with a time of 22m17s. The first female back was Sharon Careri who posted the fastest female time of 26m54s.
The next three weeks of the competition could be interesting. Mark Andreazza on 144 points is 19 points ahead of Adrian Baird on 125 points and 29 points ahead of Aidan Fattore on 115 points then come Rodney Savage on 113 points.
Andreazza, Baird and Savage have competed in all six runs while Fattore has only had three starts with placings 2nd, 1st and 1st. This week he scored 14 more points than Andreazza. Were the results in the next three runs like race six, Fattore could snatch the trophy in week nine.
With football season over Bede Kenny returned to the "Hill" and stole first place in the 3.3km short course with a net time of 13 minutes 51 seconds. There was a tie for second place between Tammy Mingay and Edward Palmer. Both posted a PB, Mingay 17m16s and Palmer 18m31s.
Chris Palmer 14m03s was 4th. Normally Malcolm Blake runs the long course but this week he was 5th in the short course with a time of 17m19s. Nate Mingay as is always the case was the fastest on the short course however 15 seconds added to his handicap resulted in him coming home in 6th place with a time of 13m12s.
The short course point score has Edward Palmer leading with 117 points followed by Nate Mingay 160 points then Tammy Mingay on 156 points. The extra 15 seconds added to Nates handicap is a relief for Edward provided his handicap isn't adjusted in the next three runs.
Five Feral's who missed last week's run were surprized to find their handicaps had been decreased. Favoured Feral's (FF) defined as - you do your best but not like yesteryear were Ashley Pianca, Wendy Minato, Elio Minato and Matt Kenny each having 15 seconds shaved off their handicap.
A 30 second reduction in his handicap Moreno Chiappin became a Most Favoured Feral (MFF). Definition - you are well past your heyday.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
