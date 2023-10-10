The Area News
Griffith Feral Joggers Arsova competition race six

By Ron Anson
October 10 2023 - 12:33pm
The Feral's are six weeks into the nine-week Arsova competition. Making it two in row Aidan Fattore was again the first back in the 5.4km long course, a splendid effort considering he had 15 seconds added to his handicap. He posted a net time of 19 minutes 45 seconds which was also the fastest time.

