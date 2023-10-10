The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Riverina Mini Muster's 20-year anniversary Show and Shine a success

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayla Gray, 11, and Jax Gray, 8, enjoy a cool seat in Phil Hoey's Mini K at the Mini Muster on the weekend. Picture by John Gray
Jayla Gray, 11, and Jax Gray, 8, enjoy a cool seat in Phil Hoey's Mini K at the Mini Muster on the weekend. Picture by John Gray

A healthy crowd turned up to help celebrate the Riverina Car Club Mini Muster Show and Shine's 20th anniversary on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.