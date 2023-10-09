Giraffes and castles and tractors, oh my!
The annual Griffith citrus sculptures are up again for Spring Fest, and drawing attention from all corners - from locals to national television producers.
The statues are set up all along Banna Avenue, showcasing different businesses and organisations in the medium that Griffith knows best - citrus fruit.
While plenty have come along throughout the days to enjoy the bright sculptures, it was the Today Show that really drew them out - arriving on October 10 for a live broadcast celebrating Spring Fest and bringing it to Australia.
Weatherman Tim Davies and his team set down in Griffith last night, and were immediately taken by the multiculturalism and community spirit shown.
"Some places you go to, they're really pretty or have something quirky - this town has community spirit," Mr Davies said.
"It's all about family, and that's what I love. We were in Little Italy last night, and the waitress said she would stop by this morning and give a beep - and this morning she drove past, and gave a beep. She stuck to her word."
He cited the piano as a particular favourite sculpture.
The dancers from Shannon's Dance Studio were excited to have the opportunity to dance for a national audience, performing live despite a few nerves before the cameras rolled.
"It was very exciting, we would do it again. We feel very privileged to have been asked," said owner and dance teacher Shannon Hart.
Ms Hart even said they were keen to put together their own contribution for the sculptures next year, but kept the exact idea a secret.
Locals Alaina, Clara and Chiara Zanatta enjoyed the sculptures as well, with their own favourites. Alaina's favourite was the laptop from TAFE NSW, while Clara had a fondness for Altina Wildlife Park's giraffe, her favourite animal.
"My favourite is all of them," said Chiara.
