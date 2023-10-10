The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Touch Senior Competitions get underway for 2023/24 season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
October 10 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a strong night for the Cook sisters as Physifitness were able to start the Griffith Touch women's division one season with an 8-2 win over Black Line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.