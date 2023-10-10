It was a strong night for the Cook sisters as Physifitness were able to start the Griffith Touch women's division one season with an 8-2 win over Black Line.
While a sprinkler malfunction on the lower ovals forced a last-minute reshuffle of games, it did little to dampen the spirits for the opening night of the senior competitions.
It was a close start to the game, with Black Line coming close to opening the scoring before Physifitness were able to go up the other end and break the deadlock with Havana Cook finding her way over.
It was a shortlived lead as Mel Bonetti found a gap to answer for Black Line before Armanini Cook gave her side back a one-try lead.
Havana completed a first-half double to give the Physifitness side a 3-1 lead at the break.
It was a fast start to the second half as Jayda Cook was able to add her name to the try scorers list, and the Physifitness side were able to run away with the game from there.
The Cook show continued with Havana scoring her third of the night while two quick tries to Jayda saw her complete a second-half hat-trick and see Physifitness take a 7-1 lead.
Havana completed a strong first night of the season with a fourth try as she put the icing on the cake with as her side scored their eighth of the night.
Black Line had a couple of close calls in the second half and was able to get over for a late try, with Charlie Della Franca getting over just before the full-time siren as Physifitness were able to come away with an 8-2 victory.
In the other women's top division clash, Heart Racers were able to start their season with a 4-1 win over Gem Girls.
In the men's top division, Marchiori Construction was able to make the perfect start to yet another title defence as they came away with a nail-biting 5-4 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
George Duncan Electrics were able to make a strong start to the season with an 8-5 victory over the Legend, while J Fallon Building started their campaign with a 3-2 win over TJ Hams Transport.
The junior competition got underway on Tuesday while mixed will get underway on Wednesday.
