On stage in Griffith
One of Australia's most beloved and most popular Tenors, Mark Vincent is returning to Griffith with his new show 'An International Tribute To Andrew Lloyd Webber - The Phantom Of The Opera & All The Classics'. Hitting the stage at the Regional Theatre, Griffith on Saturday, October 14, the show will be an intimate experience and feature a rich repertoire of popular classical musical theatre songs and arias. Tickets available online and at the theatre.
Learn new skills
Di Tarr's "Only Just Begun" is officially open at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. As a result there is a huge variety of public programs coming up in the month of October. Ms Tarr will hold several artist in residence sessions, demonstrations and more. Tickets via Humanitix.
Get active
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Food, fun and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants, plus fresh coffee and bacon and egg rolls. Entry by gold coin donation.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 9am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Cherry Bomb will rock the stage at the Griffith Southside Leagues Club on Friday night from 8pm. On Saturday, hitting the microphone at the Southside Leagues Club will be Twice Shy, also from 8pm. Alex Pietro will perform at the Exies Main Club from 7.30pm, on Saturday.
