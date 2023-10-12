One of Australia's most beloved and most popular Tenors, Mark Vincent is returning to Griffith with his new show 'An International Tribute To Andrew Lloyd Webber - The Phantom Of The Opera & All The Classics'. Hitting the stage at the Regional Theatre, Griffith on Saturday, October 14, the show will be an intimate experience and feature a rich repertoire of popular classical musical theatre songs and arias. Tickets available online and at the theatre.