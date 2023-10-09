Tech issues plague Community Centre

Technical issues have plagued Griffith Community Centre's restructuring efforts, with radio silence causing stress to tenants and visitors.
Following former manager Peta Dummett's resignation, the centre and committee have been undergoing restructuring efforts, however the centre remains operational.
Current manager Deb Longhurst reassured tenants and visitors to the centre that they would be up and running in full again and that services would still be provided but that the committee wanted to ensure they got things right the first time.
"It's quite difficult for the committee to work out which direction to go and what strategies we want to implement, we're taking our time to make sure we do that properly," she explained.
"The problem is that we have to keep the service going with a committee that are all volunteers and they're employed in fairly high-demand jobs. We're confident that we'll be able to get it back on track ... It is all under control, people just have to be patient."
It is all under control, people just have to be patient- Deb Longhurst, centre manager
The centre is currently still open Monday to Friday with variable hours, but Ms Longhurst said that they were working hard to get the hours consistent and back to normal - and clarified that Griffith City Council were being consulted to ensure services are still provided.
"We're determined that we want to keep the centre open, we'll be back and fully operational as soon as possible."
She explained the lack of information and communication as being the result of computer failures, but had brought in IT experts to get them back on the grid.
"We haven't been disseminating information because our system for doing that has collapsed ... We've been really interested in sending out a general email and saying this is what's happening, we've been getting IT support in to get it back on the road."
She encouraged anyone interested in helping the centre get back fully up and running to volunteer, by contacting manager@griffithcommunitycentre.org.au or calling the centre's mobile number at 0460 592 343.
The office number remains down.
