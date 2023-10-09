Hanwood Football Club closed out their 2023 season with their annual presentation night, which was well attended at the Hanwood Sports Club on Friday.
It was another successful season for the club in the Football Wagga competition, with four of their five sides reaching the grand final, with the Pascoe Cup side finally able to get the win on the final Sunday in September.
It was also a strong season for the over-35s sides from the club, with it being an all-Hanwood grand final, taken out by Hanwood Two.
It was a special night for the club as they unveiled a new shield for the Leonard Cup Best and Fairest, named after current coach Anthony "Zed" Zuccato.
Zuccato has shown dedication to women's football in the area, not just with the Hanwood club, with involvement in both seniors and juniors, but also coaching representative sides from Griffith.
He has coached the Leonard Cup side to four grand finals in the five seasons since the club moved to the Football Wagga competition in 2019, picking up three straight premierships before that run ended in 2023.
"There would not be many Female Football players in Griffith who have not had some influence on their Football Journey without Zeds influence on them," a statement from Hanwood Football Club said.
"We are proud to call you one of our own Zed and could not think of anyone better or more deserving to have the Hanwood FC First Grade Women's Best and Fairest Shield named in honour of."
Award Winners
Football Wagga
Pascoe Cup
Golden Boot - Will Piva
Coaches Award - Jordan De Marco and Dean Armanini
Players Player - Chris Zappala
Best and Fairest - Nick Kennedy
Rookie Award - Luca Valensisi
Gardiner Shield
Golden Boot - Nathan Battocchio
Coaches Award - Ethan Donetto
Players Player - Jack Cannon
Best and Fairest - Mathew Napoli
Leonard Cup
Golden Boot - Airlee Savage and Beth Piva
Coaches Award - Nicola Zanotto
Players Player - Airlee Savage
Best and Fairest - Johane Oberholzer
Madden Shield
Golden Boot - Anita Cimador
Coaches Award - Natalia Salvestro
Players Player - Serena O'Connor
Best and Fairest - Isabella Sartor
Blake Trophy
Golden Boot - Zane Vardanega
Coaches Award - Bryce Crawford and Tomas Goirigolzarri
Players Player - Kobe Ellis
Best and Fairest - Kobe Ellis
Perpetual Awards
Pat "Sarge" Sergi Rising Star Award - Serena O'Connor and Sebastian Patane
Clubperson of the Year - Bryce Crawford
President's Award - Brian Bertolin
Griffith Football
Over 35s
Hanwood One
Golden Boot - Kelly McNicol
Coaches Award - Joseph Puntoriero
Players Player - Dom Puntoriero
Best and Fairest - Tim McIntosh
Hanwood Two
Golden Boot - Michael Musitano
Coaches Award - Matthew Zuccato and Michael Catanzariti
Players Player - Michael Musitano
Best and Fairest - Brad Clark
