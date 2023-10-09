"Make a Ma Jig" is the latest store to set up shop in Yambil Street, with a unique focus on kid's enrichment and learning through play.
At first glance, the shop seems like a toy store - albeit one with nothing electronic or computerised, but there's a lot more going on under the hood than you might think.
Owner Sam Rizzeri explained that everything on offer is based on enrichment and childhood development theories - including the much-lauded Montessori method.
"We've always tried to do the best we can as people and as parents, Clare [Rizzeri]'s always wanted to have a more natural lifestyle so when it came to early childhood and having our kids, we wanted to give them the best we could," he said.
"We became really passionate about it and it drove our vision to open up this."
Most of the toys on offer are hand-crafted, tactile and durable items from crocheted animals to wooden blocks - all designed to promote creativity and education as well as looking good in the home.
"A lot are handmade. We try and source as much natural and sustainable toys as we can, most of the things we have are wooden and tactile ... they're a curated selection of the best toys from all over the world," Mr Rizzeri said.
In addition to their retail offerings, Make A Ma Jig is also offering teacher-led workshops, classes and activities for kids aged zero to 12 - teaching everything from cooking to music and art, although workshops for those under 5 require parental involvement as well.
Mr and Mrs Rizzeri explained that they had the idea to run a business for many years, but were inspired to take the leap by the birth of their own kids.
Mr Rizzeri said the response to the store so far had been promising, with teachers visiting and talking education with him.
"It's been a really fun challenge, I wanted to spend more time with my boys and wife and that's what I have been able to do with this business," he said.
"I've had a lot of teachers come through, a lot of daycare teachers come through and they're really excited about what they're doing."
Mr Rizzeri also hoped to reach out more to schools in the area about collaborating and providing assistance with workshops and curriculum help, but expansion will be waiting until the store is on a rock-solid foundation.
Make A Ma Jig is now open at 50 Yambil Street.
