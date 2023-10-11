A night of fun and celebration for GPSO participants

Community non-profit Griffith Post School Options (GPSO) held its second annual ball on Saturday night (October 7), to celebrate the people that make the organisation what it is.
This year's theme was 'Believe In Yourself', and was an opportunity to have a fun filled night celebrating the journey and growth of GPSO's wonderful participants, and they did exactly that.
The theme represents the significance of having faith in your own capabilities and living your life as your authentic self.
Held at the Yoogali Club, the night was a particularly special one as it also celebrated 30 years of GPSO in the community.
The night was filled with so much enjoyment, emotions, and gratitude.
"This is why we do it, it is all about our Participants," said GPSO General Manager, Roy Catanzariti. "For them to get dressed up and enjoy the evening with good food, entertainment and to showcase their achievements."
The participants began the night being pampered by volunteer hair stylists and makeup artists.
What followed was nothing short of entertaining.
The ball was hosted by Glenn Starr. There was a 360 photobooth and the dance acts performed by Shannon's Dance Studio were a crowd hit.
A highlight of the night were the guest speakers, retired Australian Paralympian, Ellie Cole, and Para-Athlete, Alexandria Eves.
Though the most exciting part of the night was seeing the participants perform a dance choreographed by Shannon Hart, which brought the crowd of 400 guests to their feet.
A short video produced by Rocky Pirrottina, that captured the organisation, preceded the performance and featured participants sharing their favourite memories and achievements at GPSO.
The Happy Avenue band also took to the stage, with attendees dancing the night away.
"Seeing everyone dancing and smiling, that's what makes it special for us," said Mr Catanzariti. "
"It was great to celebrate the progress we have made over 30 years.
"For us personally, it was very emotional to see how much our participant's embraced the evening and enjoy the night with their families, friends, and supporters of GPSO."
The event was well supported and GPSO would like to thank its Gold Sponsor, Hunt & Hunt Lawyers; Silver Sponsors, RivConnect, ProTen, Murrumbidgee Allied Health Services, Riverina Lift Trucks, RapidG, Real Juice Company, PC Accountancy, Total Smart Home Solutions, and Griffith Bricks and Pavers.
GPSO were overwhelmed by the community's support and expressed its gratitude to those who contributed to the event through donations and to the 400 guests who celebrated the evening with them.
