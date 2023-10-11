The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A night of fun and celebration for GPSO participants

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 12 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community non-profit Griffith Post School Options (GPSO) held its second annual ball on Saturday night (October 7), to celebrate the people that make the organisation what it is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.