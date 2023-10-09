The Area News
Matthew Staines holds first place after two rounds of the Griffith Golf Club Club Championship

By John Bortolazzo
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:26pm, first published October 9 2023 - 1:17pm
The Dom's Motors four-round Club Championships played the first two rounds last Saturday and Sunday at the Griffith Golf Club with record fields on both days, 113 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday.

