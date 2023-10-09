The Dom's Motors four-round Club Championships played the first two rounds last Saturday and Sunday at the Griffith Golf Club with record fields on both days, 113 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday.
Mathew Staines looks set to claim his record 18 title with two brilliant rounds of three under par for 168 to lead on six under par 136.
Josh Stapleton could have pushed him after his two rounds of 69-70 three under par 139, Stapleton is the current N.S.W. Sandgreen champion, and he will be going to Hay this coming weekend to defend his title, so will not contest the final two rounds.
Club Champ Jason Magoci is next best after two rounds of 74.70-144, eight back but his second-round 70, shows he could challenge.
In A Reserve Brad Lemon 82-82=163 leads over Wayne Bottcher 82-84=166.
In B Grade, Charlie Guglielmino 84-92=176 has a two-shot lead over Alf Franchi 89-89=178, Trent McFadzean 8-93=179 and Mark O'Connor 84-96-180.
A two-horse race in C Grade, Adam Truscott 95-88=182 leads from Stephen Lighfoot 100-95=195.
The final two rounds are to be played this weekend, with Sunday round a seeded draw for top four in each grade.
The event on Saturday a MDM for Men single stroke with 111 players.
Samuel Ranney 67 nett won A Grade, Mathew Staines runner-up on 69 nett, 68 scratch.
Mark O'Connor, 6 nett, 84 scratch, won B Grade ahead of Charlie Guglielmino 68 nett.
Harry Smith 65 nett won C Grade, Vince Bugge 69 nett second.
Pins to 4th Shane Gaffey, 7th Jason Magoci, 8th Jorge Wood, 11th Bryan Trembath, 15th Mathew Staines, 16th Okokal Woeetal.
Sunday's event a single stroke with 95 players.
Luke De Valentin, 67 nett, won an A Grade on a countback over Jason Magoci, 67 nett.
Robin Salvestro's 68 nett best in B Grade, well ahead of runner-up Mike Catanzariti 73 nett.
Paul Connell 68 nett best in C Grade on a countback over Adam Truscott 68 nett.
Pins 7th Adam Truscott, 15th & 16th Jason Magoci, 8th Shane Gaffey, 11th Daniel Dossitor.
The Mobil Summer 5's commenced last Monday, October 9. There is still room for more players, contact the Pro Shop on 69623742.
The Griffith Base Hospital Charity Golf Day is on Friday, October 20.
A Three or four-person Ambrose, 10am shogun start.
Today's event is a Stableford, Saturday and Sunday single stokes.
The veterans played a single Stableford in two grades last Thursday.
Martin Sweeney 39 points won Div.1, Robert Trembath 38 points runner-up on a countback over Gerry Cox and Roy Calabria 38 points.
Ladies dominated Div.2, won by Robyn Polinghorne 42 points, Eleanor Hancock 37 points second.
Pins won by Gerry Cox,Phil Hancock, Keith Woodbridge.
The Veterans Week of Golf is only two weeks away on October 23 to 27.
Local vets are needed to enter as soon as possible, or they miss out on a place.
Last Wednesday's golf was washed out, but 58 players contested the Labour Day single stableford.
Trevor Richards 39 points won A Grade, junior Billy Evans 38 points, runner-up.
James Wythes 40 points best in B Grade over Liz Graham 39 points.
Roy Calabria, 40 points, won C Grade ahead of Bill Hight, 39 points.
Pins to Travis Millis, Col Vearing, Mike Crosato.
