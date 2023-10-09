The Hillston AAA Fleece Ball returns for a third time since revival

For the third time since its revival in 2019, the Hillston AAA Fleece Ball returns this Friday, October 13.
The wild night of partying brings live entertainment and an abundance of food to the Hillston Community Hall for residents and visitors to enjoy.
A popular event in the 80s, the Hillston AAA Fleece Ball was held for the first time in 30 years in 2019, with a lively crowd of 236 party-goers coming out for the party.
It was another night of revelry in 2022, as the town once again get into the spirit of the event.
The 2023 ball is set to be a big night, with residents and visitors once again ready to have a great time.
The ball will feature the 'All Stars Cover Band' travelling up from Melbourne to entertain party-goers, while the Pantry Shelf Catering Company from Echuca will be keeping everyone fed.
Local businesses have rallied around the ball, with multiple sponsors getting on board, including the major sponsor Craig McKeon Earthmoving.
All of the proceeds from the event will be going back into the community, said Hillston AA Fleece Ball chair, Holly Rennie.
"The first year we donated a palliative care bed to the local nursing home, and hopefully we can do the same this year," she said.
"We've raised a lot of money this year in sponsorship from local businesses. There is 30 Plus sponsorship tickets and probably we're expecting around 200 people.
"Which is really great. Especially being from such a small town."
The action doesn't stop after Friday night, with a BYO Recovery day at Hillston Showgrounds on Saturday, October 14 from 12pm.
Once again there will be some entertainment with the Griffith's Skeleton Crew and Ben Ceccato hitting the stage. Also a barbeque will be provided.
Ms Rennie is hoping it'll be a good day for everyone and they'll have a good turnout on both days.
"I think a lot of people from Griffith and the surrounding areas will be coming out," she said. "And we've got quite a few friends that have gone away for uni that are bringing people back to the town."
Pre-booked tickets are $95 and available from tinyurl.com/4vydrvfs (includes entry for ball and recovery day, food, entertainment and AAA stubby holder). Tickets will also be available on the door for $100.
