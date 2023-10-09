The Area News
The Hillston AAA Fleece Ball returns for a third time since revival

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 9 2023
For the third time since its revival in 2019, the Hillston AAA Fleece Ball returns this Friday, October 13.

