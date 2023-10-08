The Area News
Hanwood Wanderers defeat Exies Eagles in GDCA First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
October 8 2023 - 12:58pm
Hanwood's Oliver Bartter wasted no time putting together the first half-century in the GDCA First Grade competition for the 2023/24 season to help his side secure an opening-round win over Exies Eagles.

