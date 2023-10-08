Hanwood's Oliver Bartter wasted no time putting together the first half-century in the GDCA First Grade competition for the 2023/24 season to help his side secure an opening-round win over Exies Eagles.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it was a slow start for the Wanderers as Charlie Cunial (0) fell to the bowling of Mason Ashcroft (1/52) to see Hanwood fall to 1/2.
It became a slow and steady start for the Hanwood side as Dean Catanzariti and Oliver Bartter looked to get their side back on track with plenty of time ahead of them.
The pair were able to put on 42 runs before Catanzariti (13) was caught off the bowling of Arshdeep Sandhu (1/24) but from their Hanwood was able to launch.
Bartter was joined by Pardeep Deol, and their pair got their side on the way to a defendable total with a stand of 96, which saw Bartter (64) post his fifty before falling to the bowling of Suman Poudel.
Deol (45) also departed when he was caught off the bowling of Poudel (2/28), but the middle order from Hanwood kept the score ticking over.
Sushant Modgil (22) and Owen Robinson (16) were both able to make starts before Arjun Kamboj (3/28) ripped through the lower order to see Hanwood bowled out for 206 in the 50th over.
If the Eagles wanted to have a chance of chasing down the total, a strong start at the top of the order was needed as Craig Burge and James Mann opened the batting.
The opening pair were able to put on 24 runs before Cunial knocked over Burge (16), while eight runs later, Don Jayasuriya (5) was caught off the bowling of Varun Valsalan.
RELATED
Zac Dart and Mann tried to get their side back on track with a 24-run partnership, but when Mann (15) and Dart (12) both departed to the bowling of Luke DeMamiel (2/15) and Sandhu (0) was dismissed by Catanzariti (1/16) the chase was in trouble at 5/65.
Cameron Harrison tried to provide the platform for his side, but finding a partner was proving difficult as both Poudel (9) and Ahmed Bilal (2) fell without troubling the scorers.
Harrison was able to find a partner in Ashcroft, and the pair tried to give their side a chance at closing the margin between the two sides.
The pair put on 45 runs before Harrison's (31) resistance was ended by Josh Carn (2/31), who followed that up with the wicket of Kamboj (1).
Valsalan (2/12) picked up the final wicket of Ashcroft (27) to see the Eagles bowled out for 140 and see Hanwood come away with a 66-run win.
The Eagles will have another 50-over game next weekend against Coro while Hanwood take on Diggers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.