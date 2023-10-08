The Area News
Leagues Panthers defeat Coro Cougars in GDCA First Grade grand final rematch

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
October 8 2023 - 12:25pm
A tight spell from Jack Rowston has helped Leagues Panthers make a winning start to the GDCA First Grade season after a 22-run win over Coro Cougars.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

