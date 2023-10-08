A tight spell from Jack Rowston has helped Leagues Panthers make a winning start to the GDCA First Grade season after a 22-run win over Coro Cougars.
It was an early grand final rematch, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, the Panthers were able to make a strong start at the top of the order.
Rowston (17) was strong at the top of the order with a quick-fire 17 before he was caught off the bowling of Jake Rand (1/31), but Matt Keenan and stand-in captain Reece Matheson were able to continue the strong start.
The second-wicket pairing was able to get Leagues to 56 before Keenan (18) was caught off the bowling of Nick Witherspoon (1/29), while Matheson (15) spooned one back to Damien Walker (1/11).
Ben Rowston and Noah Gaske pushed their side towards 100 before the bowling partnership of Shane Hutchinson and Ben Signor put the breaks on the Panthers run scoring.
Hutchinson (5/15) proved to be difficult for the middle and lower order to deal with as he picked up the wickets of Ben Rowston (7), Gaske (27), Michael Cudmore (0), Bailey Morrissey (8) and James Naseby (1).
Signor (2/13) picked up the final two wickets as, after a promising start, the Panthers limped to 116 off 35 overs after losing their final six wickets for 23 runs.
In reply, the Cougars were able to make a strong start with Tim and Jake Rand putting on 34 for the first wicket before Jack Rowston was able to make the breakthrough with the wicket of Jake Rand (18).
The momentum changed from there as Rowston (4/26) picked up Signor (0), Rob Rand (1) and Tim Rand (20) to see the Coro side fall to 4/48.
The troubles continued as Gaske was able to pick up Cooper Rand (3), with Walker and Mathew Axtill tasked with getting their side back on track.
They were able to put on 24 runs before Walker (13) fell to the bowling of Gaske (2/10), seeing the Cougars needing 51 runs with four wickets in hand.
Fawad Shah (2/22) picked up the wickets of Bohdy Martyn (2) and Matthew Bruce (3) in quick succession, and while Witherspoon (9) and Axtill (11) showed some resistance, Cudmore (1/6) and Morrissey (1/0) were able to end their charge to see Coro bowled out for 94.
