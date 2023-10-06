Following the successful debut last year, Griffith's Shine a Light walk is gearing up for another loop in November.
The walk, one of many that happen across the country, raises funds and awareness for the Lung Foundation to use for research into prevention and treatment of the disease.
Sisters Mandy and Tania Gray started the Griffith walk last year along with Pat Zandona, and after a massive success, are bringing it back for 2023 for another lap.
The Shine a Light walk is running on November 4 at Collina Oval, with plenty of incentives to come along including a coffee van and a barbecue in an effort to break the stigma around lung cancer and other diseases.
"The stigma is still there. I've noticed that people don't like to talk about cancer in general," Ms Zandona said.
"Those that were there last year, they're fully supportive again. A few have said they'll be back."
The first year saw around 40 people sign up and raised a massive $10,800 which has been put to good use by the Lung Foundation.
"They're coming out with new research and new things every day - they're making a difference ... I think when you get news like this, you can go one way where you curl up in a ball and cry, or you can go the other way and make a difference," Ms Zandona said.
The Shine a Light fundraiser is also set to include a special raffle, along with merchandise options.
Ms Zandona and Ms Gray are now even looking at starting a lung disease support group, prompted by the support that the first year saw.
Pre-registering for the Shine a Light walk are not required and will be available on the night, however they are appreciated for catering purposes.
Ms Zandona encouraged all to do what they can, whether that be walking a lap or donating - or both.
Donation and registration information can be found fundraise.lungfoundation.com.au.
