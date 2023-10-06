The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's Shine a Light walk is returning in November, after a successful debut last year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Zandona leading the 2022 walk. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Pat Zandona leading the 2022 walk. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Following the successful debut last year, Griffith's Shine a Light walk is gearing up for another loop in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.