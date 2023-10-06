With Griffith City Council's Facebook page back on line, mayor Doug Curran says it was at least fortunate the issue wasn't more serious.
"We got it running again on Tuesday afternoon and will be looking to boost security around that. In many ways, this incident has made us realise just how important and essential our page is to the community and we want to protect it the best we can," Cr Curran said.
There were concerns last week the page might not have been salvageable but fortunately council's IT specialists and director Shireen Donaldson were able to remedy the situation without losing any data.
The mysterious hacker was using the page to post endorsements and advertisements.
"Someone had taken over it simply to post ads so it wasn't necessarily a critical issue. But it was still something we wanted to address as quickly as possible because once it starts, it doesn't stop and could be more difficult to remove," he said.
"We've increased our Facebook settings and we have a team of tech gurus doing as much as possible to prevent it from happening again."
He believes there would also be merit in holding cybersecurity training, calling the issue of hacking a leading problem for councils.
"We need to arm ourselves with information by understanding how to protect the content we have on there and how the page is run. Fortunately we don't hold much information on there but another attempt could be more serious next time and we want to prepare ourselves for a that.'
Griffith City Council and the Griffith Business Chamber are presenting an Instagram and Facebook Bootcamp hosted by Social Media Expert Jen Donavan.
While the boot camp will mostly focus on how businesses can effectively use social media, Ms Donavan expects Cybersecurity will feature.
"I will be talking about how to keep accounts safe by using things like Google authenticator, but it but only a brief part of the two hour session," she said.
It will be held on Thursday 26 October 2023 at the Gem Hotel Conference Room at 6pm. Register can be made here.
Meanwhile, Murrumbidgee Council is also holding an upcoming cybersecurity workshop.
Council's IT consultant Livio Mazzon from Veritech Corporation will run the workshop, providing small businesses with the knowledge and resources to ensure they are running cyber safely. For more information click here.
