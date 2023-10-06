The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Griffith City Council Facebook page successfully redeemed

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boosting cybersecurity will be a featured topic as part of upcoming workshops in the area, including a social media boot camp led by Social Media Expert Jen Donavan.. Picture file
Boosting cybersecurity will be a featured topic as part of upcoming workshops in the area, including a social media boot camp led by Social Media Expert Jen Donavan.. Picture file

With Griffith City Council's Facebook page back on line, mayor Doug Curran says it was at least fortunate the issue wasn't more serious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.