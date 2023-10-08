'It is a problem, it does exist': community discusses worker exploitation

A community forum on worker exploitation in the MIA was held earlier this week
The event was an opportunity for the community to engage with experts on shared perspectives, focusing specifically on what is being described as 'modern day slavery', that it is happening in the MIA and how it could be addressed.
Murray MP, Helen Dalton, led the forum at the GEM Hotel on Tuesday, October 3 and residents were encouraged to attend
The forum featured a discussion with NSW Anti-slavery Commissioner Dr James Cockayne, who was assessing the region, and a larger panel that included Modern Slavery Survivor leader and anti-slavery advocate Moe Turaga.
Members from the Australian Red Cross, Griffith Multicultural Council and workers rights advocates were also in attendance.
Griffith Multicultural Council president, Carmel La Rocca, said Griffith was one of two areas identified as hotspots for worker exploitation.
"Although it's not really visible, it's out there, and [the forum's panel] explained to us how exploitation and modern day slavery ... [isn't] based on one certain thing," she said.
"It could be mind control, or could be because of wage theft, or could be a situation where they can't get away. Where people can't move because they mentally can't for one reason or another. That's all modern slavery."
Ms La Rocca emphasised the need of getting the message out "that it is a problem, it does exist".
"They're actually out here to assess things and see if they can help in some way. People need to be vigilant about it," she said.
"The problem is workers and other people that are exposed to that kind of problem, because they are hamstrung in so many different ways, they haven't got the ability to ring someone or talk to someone or get the message across that they're in trouble.
"It's about people being vigilant and trying to lend a hand if they suspect something like that is going on."
The audience was engaged with the panel, as both asked questions and searched for solutions to the issues.
Mr Cockayne asked for insights into the unique challenges and vulnerabilities faced by workers in the MIA and how their voices can drive change.
He also asked about the risks of exploitation that the workers are seeing, what needs to be done to address these risks and who should be responsible for solving this (workers, employers, local communities or government), and what can communities do to prevent exploitation and modern slavery.
Believing the discussion was an important one to be had, Ms La Rocca offered a potential solution.
"We should really look at licensing in NSW, so that contractors are licensed and they're easy to identify if there's a problem, but we don't have that at the moment," she said.
"That's something maybe the government should look into bringing forward ... or even making sure that they press certain conditions so people are treated fairly and respectfully, because they do work hard."
Ms La Rocca also raised concerns with the impacts worker exploitation could have on the wider community.
"It's not something that you want to be known for," she said. "We don't want our area to be known as that kind of a place. Everyone should be respected and treated equally.
"I think we need to look at trying to stamp it out so people that come to our area don't have to be fearful.
"Otherwise when they leave, guess what, we're going to have the everlasting stain that is modern day slavery and exploitation, on our community. We don't want that for our area."
