Council to vote on future of Mountain Bike Trail

Griffith City Council is all set to vote on the new Mountain Bike Trail at the upcoming general meeting on October 10, following a lengthy community consultation process and tender process.
As part of the NSW Government's Open Spaces Program, Griffith City Council received a $500,000 grant to build a Mountain Bike Trail by February 23, 2024.
The proposed park will include tracks, roll over and kicker ramps and will consist of three trails of different lengths that cater to all abilities.
The current design includes a one kilometre airflow (jump) track, a two kilometre adventure loop and a skills track.
The Mountain Bike User Group determined that a lot on Abattoir Road would be suitable for the trail, being Council-owned and zoned for conservation, allowing the land to be used for recreational purposes.
The site has access points, a number of existing bike and fire trails, is already used by both the local Scout group and mountain bikers and is in close enough proximity to the CBD to be connected to footpaths if future funding allows.
IN OTHER NEWS
The consultation process saw a number of suggestions made to the original plan, including the addition of a single unisex accessible toilet, and fencing to prevent motorcycle access onto the land.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton has invited Griffith City Council to apply for the Local Small Commitments Allocation program to the tune of $200,000 used mainly to extend a portion of the track as well as fund the inclusion of the unisex toilet.
Council staff have put forth the recommendation to go ahead with the development, with the inclusion of the unisex toilet and additional fencing.
While a petition against the development was signed by a number of neighbours, the public consultation sessions were well attended and vocally supportive of the development - citing the benefit to Griffith youth.
The petition is currently confidential.
