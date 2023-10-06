The Area News
Griffith City Council will determine the future of the Mountain Bike Track at upcoming meeting

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Council to vote on future of Mountain Bike Trail

Griffith City Council is all set to vote on the new Mountain Bike Trail at the upcoming general meeting on October 10, following a lengthy community consultation process and tender process.

