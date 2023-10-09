Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes to Griffith stage

One of Australia's most beloved and most popular Tenors, Mark Vincent is returning to Griffith with his new show 'An International Tribute To Andrew Lloyd Webber - The Phantom Of The Opera & All The Classics'.
Hitting the stage at the Regional Theatre, Griffith on Saturday, October 14, the show will be an intimate experience and feature a rich repertoire of popular classical musical theatre songs and arias.
Mr Vincent believes the concert will cap off a memorable and rewarding year of sell out shows Australia Wide.
"I'm really looking forward to performing my brand new show this year " he said.
"There's nothing like singing in one of my favourite venues and favourite audiences who always support me when I come to town.
"Australian audiences always return their loyalty which I really really appreciate."
Though the song list is being kept as a surprise, show-goers can be sure that all of their favourites will be performed and celebrated.
The crowd will be able to sing along with classic hits from London's West End and Broadway Musicals.
Some of the songs may include 'Memory', 'This Is The Moment', 'Nessun Dorma', 'You'll Never Walk Alone', 'My Way', along with hits from 'Les Miserables', 'Jersey Boys', and 'Phantom Of The Opera'.
This is a sensational music and visual concert experience that is not to be missed. For more information on to book now call (02) 6962 8444 or visit tinyurl.com/bab8amf8.
