Vote on final plan for health precinct

Griffith City Council will vote on the final form of the health precinct plan before it goes out to public exhibition at the meeting on October 10.
The next council meeting will see councillors look over the Griffith Health Precinct Master Plan, created by Inizio Consulting and funded by the Department of Planning and Environment in order to achieve a major element of the wider Riverina Murray Regional Plan.
The vision is to create a complete health precinct surrounding Griffith Base Hospital, going between Wakaden Street and Macarthur Street, and Barellan Street to Cutler Avenue to encompass existing healthcare providers and provide space for more.
The plan has little precedent to guide it, with no legislative backing but will be used to guide future planning, infrastructure and partnerships between other stakeholders including Health Infrastructure NSW.
All regional centres have had a similar Health Precinct Master Plan prepared and endorsed for their communities including Wagga Wagga, Orange, Bathurst and Albury - as required by the DPE's Regional Plans.
The major hurdle for the plan is that the space around Griffith Base Hospital is zoned as residential, although it is expected that new legislation will be introduced at a state level to allow rezoning to allow for the health precinct development.
If Griffith City Council approves the plan, it will go on public exhibition for one month for feedback and community responses.
At the same meeting, the councillors will decide the future of the Yenda Producers Christmas part, with the decision on whether the alcohol prohibitions will be lifted on Yenda Place and Yenda Memorial Park for a few hours on December 9 for the event.
The recommendation put forward by staff is for council to approve alcohol at the event, with the caveats that ice and cups will be provided by organisers, all staff will have current RSA certificate and water will be provided by organisers.
