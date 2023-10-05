The Area News
Council will vote on the final plan for the Health Precinct before it goes on public exhibition

By Staff Reporters
October 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Vote on final plan for health precinct
Griffith City Council will vote on the final form of the health precinct plan before it goes out to public exhibition at the meeting on October 10.

