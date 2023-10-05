GRIFFITH'S iconic spring festival and citrus sculptures will be in the national spotlight when the Today Show's weather segment comes to town.
The city's citrus sculptures will serve as a backdrop and platform on national television on Tuesday, October 10 to promote Griffith Spring Fest, which kicks off on Sunday, October 8.
The Today Show's popular weather reporter Tim Davies will be providing his live weather updates while engaging with members of the community.
"We invite everyone to join (in) to demonstrate the warmth and spirit of Griffith on one of Australia's most-loved breakfast shows," council's events co-ordinator Izabella Apolloni.
"The live broadcast will commence at 5.40am with the closing scene wrapping up about 8.40am.
"We invite the whole community to join us bright and early and enjoy the fun and be part of the crowd.
"There will be a coffee van on site to give you that extra morning kick and plenty of interactive activities to entertain your morning."
