The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Griffith Spring Fest to be in national spotlight thanks to visit from Today Show weather team

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Today Show weather reporter Tim Davies (left) will present the segment from Griffith on Tuesday, October 10 focusing on the city's citrus sculptures. Picture Nine, supplied
Today Show weather reporter Tim Davies (left) will present the segment from Griffith on Tuesday, October 10 focusing on the city's citrus sculptures. Picture Nine, supplied

GRIFFITH'S iconic spring festival and citrus sculptures will be in the national spotlight when the Today Show's weather segment comes to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.